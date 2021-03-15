After a strong start to the spring season, Georgia men’s golf struggled greatly in the wind-ridden LSU Invitational.
Like their first event of the season, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Bulldogs have found a lack of consistency damaging their form as they head closer to the postseason.
Head coach Chris Haack said he is looking forward to seeing how the team responds ahead of its next event in Opelika, Alabama.
“If they’re not motivated to come back and qualify and get better, then they're in the wrong business,” Haack said. “We’ll find out more this week. This is their opportunity to bounce back and play better.”
With three events left until the SEC championship, Georgia’s players feel they have enough time to make adjustments and regain that consistency.
“I mean everything in life is a habit. You have to set yourself up for consistency,” said junior Trent Phillips. “We’re all human, we’re not robots. The best players are able to realize that and go forward.”
The core message within the team has been to keep a short-term memory. Haack said every player has a particular strategy and they have to keep their focus in order to remain consistent.
“I didn't really stick to my game plan very well. Collectively, as a group, we didn't keep control of our ball,” said sophomore Connor Creasy. “The conditions play a factor, but you have to step up and keep it as simple as you can. The game is all about efficiency.”
The event calendar this year is much different from previous seasons because of COVID-19, and that has forced the players to trust themselves and their coaches much more.
“The main thing you want to do is trust yourself — trust what you saw in the practice round,” Haack said. “Golf courses change from week to week and course to course. If you go to a golf course and tell yourself it's really hard, then you'll beat yourself.”
Without recent memory for some of the courses this season, however, Haack is forced to recall specifics from over 20 years ago, and players share information they have learned from playing on their own.
Georgia players are using different techniques and reminders to stay grounded in case they start performing poorly.
“You have to take a step back and take a deep breath. … The phrase goes, ‘Sweet and easy when it’s breezy,’” Creasy said.
Both Creasy and Phillips said they have put the LSU Invitational event behind them. They’re getting focused as the Tiger Invitational and SEC championship approach.