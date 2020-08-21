Senior golfer Davis Thompson will compete in the U.S. Open Championship this year as one of only 13 amateurs. Thompson is currently listed as the No. 4 amateur in the world and helped lead the Bulldogs to a strong 2019-20 season before the final tournaments were canceled.
Last season Thompson earned his second individual win at the Jim Rivers Invitational, which helped secure the tournament for Georgia. Thompson logged four other top-10 finishes, and set a tournament record at the Jones Cup with 13-under.
This tournament won't be Thompson's first against pro-level competition, as he has previously competed in the PGA Tour's RSM Classic and Puerto Rico Open.
“I’m anxious to see what I can do playing against the best in the world, and I’m just going to try and prepare to the best of my ability,” Thompson said.
Thompson’s influence has been gradually increasing while at Georgia, but even as a freshman he competed in 11 of the Bulldogs’ 12 events. It was not until his junior season that he began to get national recognition from entities like PING, or the Golf Coaches Association of America, both of which chose Thompson as an All-American last season.
The nine rounds he shot under 70 last season have helped increase his recognition, and he has proven he can compete at the highest level, finishing 23rd at the RSM Classic last season.
Heading into his senior season, Thompson is expected to have a more advanced leadership position, similarly to his father Todd Thompson, who captained the Bulldogs in 1987 and 1988.
The tournament is set to tee off in Mamaroneck, New York on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.