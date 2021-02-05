Georgia men’s tennis continued its winning streak on Friday, taking down Georgia Tech 5-2 at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Center in Athens. This win improves the Bulldogs’ season record to 4-0.
Georgia has dominated Georgia Tech historically, with an all-time series record now at 67-9.
The Bulldogs went 4-2 overall in singles play, dropping the first two matches but storming back to take the final four matches and carry momentum into doubles play where they went undefeated.
Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin took down Georgia's Trent Bryde 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. The other loss in singles play belonged to Tyler Zink, who fell to Marcus McDaniel 6-0, 7-5.
The Bulldogs' Philip Henning beat Keshav Chopra 6-2, 7-5. Henning is currently ranked the No. 18 in the country. The other three wins belonged to Blake Croyder, Billy Rowe and Erik Grevelius who took down Brandon McKinney, Pablo Schelcher and Cole Gromley, respectively.
“Philip Henning established himself really strongly at the end to close it out at No. 3 and really gave us momentum,” said head coach Manuel Diaz.
Bryde and Zink bounced back from their singles losses by beating Georgia Tech’s Schelcher and McDaniel 5-3. The Bryde-Zink duo is one of the best in the nation, currently ranked at No. 8.
Croyder and Rowe upset the No. 41-ranked duo of Martin and Chopra to continue the Bulldogs’ momentum into the final match of the day.
To round out Friday’s play, Henning and Grevelius defeated the Yellow Jackets’ duo of Gromley and McKinney.
Diaz credits the Bulldogs’ success in duos to adjustments made since Georgia last played Georgia Tech.
“We had different combinations today than when we played Georgia Tech in Atlanta a couple weeks ago, and it really paid off,” Diaz said.
The Bulldogs will have a week to rest and prepare before they face off against the No. 18-ranked Central Florida team on Feb. 13 at noon.