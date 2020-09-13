On Sept. 9, the fall tournament schedule for the Georgia men’s tennis team was announced. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bulldogs will play in three tournaments and be up against conference-only opponents.
The first two tournaments will take place in Columbia, South Carolina, on Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 23-25. The fall season will conclude in Athens, as the Bulldogs host the 53rd straight Southern Intercollegiates on Nov. 6-8.
The Bulldogs have high expectations for the upcoming season as they ended the shortened spring season undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. Also, head coach Manuel Diaz made history last season when he became the winningest SEC coach of all time with 707 career victories.
Robert Loeb, Alex Phillips and Sam Dromsky graduated after last season, leaving five returning members for this season. These players include Trent Bryde, Philip Henning and Tyler Zink who all earned All-American accolades last season. Additionally, another returning starter, Blake Croyder, will look to continue his 17-0 singles winning streak which began during the 2018-19 season. Among the new additions to the team this year are Billy Rowe, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, and Niklas von Hellens, a freshman from Thomasville, Georgia.
With a strong returning cast, and new additions to the team, the Bulldogs look to exceed expectations despite the unconventional changes to the season.
