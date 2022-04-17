The 11th-ranked Georgia Men’s team returned back to Athens at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex to take on the 28th-ranked Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 4-3 in what was a thriller of a match.
Play started off in doubles as the graduate transfer duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took on Auburn’s duo of Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett on court one. The duo of McCormick and Stewart could not get the job done as they lost 2-6.
Auburn went on to clinch the doubles point as their duo Maxwell Giddens and Josh Raab defeated the red hot duo of senior Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius on court three with a score of 3-6. Although the pair of Croyder and Grevelius have lost their last two matches as a pair, they are still 19-9 overall.
Singles play was up-and-down for the Bulldogs.
Senior Philip Henning got things started for Georgia as he took on Jan Galka and dominated Galka on court two as he defeated him in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-2. This tied the match at 1-1 and extended Henning’s singles win streak to four in a row.
Murgett answered right away for Auburn as he took down Croyder in straight sets on court five with scores of 3-6, 2-6, giving Auburn a 2-1 lead.
14th-ranked singles player Stewart tied the match at two as he defeated Tyler Stice in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
McCormick made a strong comeback against the Tiger’s Maclean as McCormick had lost the first set 4-6, but won the next two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-2, giving UGA a 3-2 lead.
Senior Trent Bryde, who has struggled of late, got off to a good start against Raul Dobai winning the first set 7-6 (7-2), but went on to lose the next two sets with scores of 3-6 and 4-6.
The match was now tied at three. With one match left to be finished, Georgia’s fate rested in the hands of freshman Miguel Perez Peña.
Safe to say, Perez Peña did not disappoint.
Perez Peña started off with an excellent first set win of 6-3, had a little bit of a scare losing the second set 5-7, but clinched the match with a win in the third set with a score of 7-5.
The Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, April 17th, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex to take on Alabama at 1 p.m. It will be senior night as well as the last home match of the regular season before the SEC tournament starts.