The No. 22 ranked Georgia Men’s Tennis team traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, and defeated the No. 24 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2.
Georgia got off to a slow start in doubles as Mississippi State’s duo of Nemanja Malesevic and Davide Tortora defeated the senior duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning 6-7 (5-7). On court three, Mississippi State secured the early 1-0 lead as their duo of Alberto Colas and Carles Hernandez defeated Georgia’s Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder 4-6.
In singles play, freshman Miguel Perez Peña who has struggled of late, tied things up in a dominating match for Georgia as he defeated Tortora in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
Mississippi State regained the lead as Gregor Ramskogler defeated UGA’s Croyder 6-7 (3-7), 1-6.
From there Georgia didn't look back.
The 22nd ranked singles player in college tennis, UGA’s Hamish Stewart, had a dominant victory taking down Florian Broska 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) tying things at two apiece.
The red-hot Tristan McCormick started off a little cold against Malesevic losing the first set 4-6, but bounced back and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-1. On court four, Bryde took the Bulldogs home by defeating Bautista Villicich 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
With the victory already sealed, one match had yet to be finished.
“I’m extremely proud of the fight in this group of guys,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said.
The No. 44 ranked Henning added the cherry on top to Georgia's victory as he defeated Hernandez 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, giving UGA the 5-2 victory.
“Our team got better today. Our boys fought a very good fight when we lost the doubles point and we were in a dogfight in singles, and we finish strong,” Diaz said. “It feels good to go home 2-0 in the SEC and we have a big weekend ahead with Florida and South Carolina coming in.”
The Bulldog's have two top 10 matchups coming up, the first being against No. 5 Florida on Friday, March 11th at 3:30 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens. The following match for Georgia is against No. 6 ranked South Carolina which will take place two days later on March 13th at 1 p.m. once again at the Dan Magill Complex.