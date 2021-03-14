The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs beat Auburn 4-3 on Sunday in a heavily contested match. Philip Henning earned the deciding victory in singles to give Georgia the one-point lead necessary to take a win back home from Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, AL.
This victory against Auburn concluded a successful weekend for the Bulldogs as they defeated Alabama 4-3 on Friday as well.
“Another fantastic effort by our squad” said head coach Manny Diaz.“Auburn played us very tough in singles and challenged us incredibly well. We have showed our toughness this weekend and that’s a good thing.”
Georgia started the day by dominating doubles play. Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder took down Auburn’s Maxwell Giddens and Tom Wright 6-4. Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink secured the doubles point by beating Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett 6-3. The match between Georgia’s Henning and Erik Grevelius was left unfinished.
In singles play, Auburn’s Jan Galka beat Croyder 6-2, 6-3, to even the match 1-1. Zink regained the Bulldogs lead by defeating the Tigers’ Tim Dollman 6-4, 6-4, making the match score 2-1.
Rowe continued the Bulldogs’ momentum by taking down Auburn’s Murgett 7-5, 6-2, bringing the Bulldogs within one point of winning the match at 3-1. The Tigers’ Tyler Stice defeated star Georgia player Bryde 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in a close match, bringing the Tigers within one point of Georgia, 3-2. Auburn’s Giddens beat Grevelius to tie the match 3-3.
With a tie match, Henning displayed some late heroics, taking down Maclean, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, (7-5).
Georgia will return home for some stiff competition against No. 11 Wake Forest next Friday.
“It’s a big weekend for us at home,” Diaz said.