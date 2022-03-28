The Georgia Men’s Tennis Team traveled to the Mitchell Tennis Center to take on the 25th ranked Texas A&M Aggies and came up short losing 4-3.
The day started off with doubles play on court one where the 65th ranked duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took on A&M’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor and lost to the Aggies duo with a score of 4-6.
The Bulldogs bounced back as the experienced duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning defeated Giulio Perego and Pierce Rollins 7-6 (7-4). The Bulldogs ended up winning the doubles point as Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder defeated Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch on court three with a score of 7-5.
The only way to describe singles play for this match. Entertaining.
The Bulldogs started off a little slow with senior Croyder losing to Rollins in straight sets on court five 1-6, 4-6. The Aggies tied the match at one apiece.
The 17th ranked men's singles player Stewart regained the lead for Georgia as he defeated Schachter in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, giving UGA the 2-1 advantage.
On court six, junior Grevelius lost to TAMU’s Luke Casper 6-7 (4-7), 1-6, but senior Philip Henning answered right away for the Bulldogs as he defeated Perot in the first set 6-4, lost the second set 2-6, and dominated in the third set winning with a score of 6-2. Henning’s win gave UGA a 3-2 lead.
Georgia needed one more point to extend their win streak to four with matches left to be played on courts three and four.
Graduate student McCormick put up a great fight against Guido Marson losing the first set 4-6, forcing the match to go to a third set with a second set win with a score of 6-4 but came up a little short losing the third set 0-6.
Tied at three, one match left, next point wins.
All eyes were on UGA’s captain Bryde who was matched up against TAMU’s Perego. The first set was a battle won by Bryde as he won with a score of 7-6 (3-7). The second set was a thriller to watch as Perego won 5-7. Coming down to the last set, Perego outlasted Bryde as he defeated him 1-6, sealing the 4-3 victory for the Aggies.
"This one hurts," head coach Manuel Diaz said. "We just could not finish the way we wanted to today, but give all the credit to Texas A&M."
The Bulldogs will look to come back strong as they continue SEC play and travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss at 4 p.m.