Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz during a match against Texas at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Georgia Men’s Tennis Team traveled to the Mitchell Tennis Center to take on the 25th ranked Texas A&M Aggies and came up short losing 4-3.

The day started off with doubles play on court one where the 65th ranked duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took on A&M’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor and lost to the Aggies duo with a score of 4-6.

The Bulldogs bounced back as the experienced duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning defeated Giulio Perego and Pierce Rollins 7-6 (7-4). The Bulldogs ended up winning the doubles point as Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder defeated Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch on court three with a score of 7-5.

The only way to describe singles play for this match. Entertaining.

The Bulldogs started off a little slow with senior Croyder losing to Rollins in straight sets on court five 1-6, 4-6. The Aggies tied the match at one apiece.

The 17th ranked men's singles player Stewart regained the lead for Georgia as he defeated Schachter in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, giving UGA the 2-1 advantage.

On court six, junior Grevelius lost to TAMU’s Luke Casper 6-7 (4-7), 1-6, but senior Philip Henning answered right away for the Bulldogs as he defeated Perot in the first set 6-4, lost the second set 2-6, and dominated in the third set winning with a score of 6-2. Henning’s win gave UGA a 3-2 lead.

Georgia needed one more point to extend their win streak to four with matches left to be played on courts three and four.

Graduate student McCormick put up a great fight against Guido Marson losing the first set 4-6, forcing the match to go to a third set with a second set win with a score of 6-4 but came up a little short losing the third set 0-6.

Tied at three, one match left, next point wins.

All eyes were on UGA’s captain Bryde who was matched up against TAMU’s Perego. The first set was a battle won by Bryde as he won with a score of 7-6 (3-7). The second set was a thriller to watch as Perego won 5-7. Coming down to the last set, Perego outlasted Bryde as he defeated him 1-6, sealing the 4-3 victory for the Aggies.

"This one hurts," head coach Manuel Diaz said. "We just could not finish the way we wanted to today, but give all the credit to Texas A&M."

The Bulldogs will look to come back strong as they continue SEC play and travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss at 4 p.m.