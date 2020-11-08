Georgia men's tennis head coach Manny Diaz tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, according to a press release by the University of Georgia Athletic Association on Sunday. Diaz is currently isolating himself to prevent further spread.
As a result of Diaz’s positive test, the Bulldogs’ match on Sunday against Auburn has been canceled. Georgia’s scheduled contest against Auburn marked the third day of the Southern Intercollegiate Championships and was the Bulldogs’ final contest of their fall season. The tournament was hosted in Athens.
Diaz’s positive test comes four days after Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the soccer team’s final game of its regular season against Missouri also be canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.