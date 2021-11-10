The No. 3 ranked prospect in the nation, Ethan Quinn, has chosen to pursue his tennis career at the University of Georgia, head coach Manuel Diaz announced.
"Ethan was the highest sought American prospect this year, so we are excited he's chosen to be a Bulldog," Diaz said.
Quinn is also the number one player from the state of California. He ranked No. 1 in the United States Tennis Association Juniors and No. 25 in the International Tennis Federation Junior World Rankings, while also winning the J3 in Cakovec, Croatia in 2021.
Other recent accomplishments for Quinn include: the singles champion of the 2021 International Open of Southern California, a 2021 Easter Bowl singles finalist, a Junior US Open doubles semi-finalist, and a doubles finalist in the USTA Boys 18’s National Championship.
"We know he will leave his mark at Georgia and in college tennis. We can't wait to get to work with him and help him develop and meet his goals," Diaz said.
Quinn is the first signee of Georgia’s 2022 class.