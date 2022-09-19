The University of Georgia competed this weekend in the Southern Intercollegiate Championships alongside Texas, the University of Southern California and 2022 NCAA champion Virginia, bringing home five doubles wins out of 11 matches played and 12 singles wins out of 21 matches.
The first day of matches on Sep. 16 featured four doubles matches and eight singles matches against Texas, with the two teams splitting the doubles contests 2-2 and the singles contests 4-4. The first day saw Ethan Quinn, No. 1 recruit in 2022, capture his first singles win against 2022 Second-Team All-Big 12 player Eliot Spizzirri in resilient fashion, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
“I just overcame that playing my game, just trusting it and eventually it started working against him (Spizzirri),” Quinn said.
The day also saw Quinn pick up his first doubles win alongside teammate Trent Bryde against Spizzirri and Cleeve Harper 8-7.
“Last night we got dinner right after the matches, and on the court we’re still having fun, we’re smiling if we do something stupid, we’re able to balance eachother with our friendship,” Quinn said of his chemistry with Bryde.
The first day was exhilarating for the Bulldogs as they captured four out of eight wins. Six of the eight singles matches required a decisive third set and there were seven tiebreakers on the day.
“There was a lot of good tennis, and at the same time, some of it we can improve upon - a lot of things we can improve upon,” coach Manuel Diaz said in an interview with UGA athletics.
The second slate on Sep. 17 brought on the defending champions, the Virginia Cavaliers. The day started with Georgia capturing two doubles wins with Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston beating Jeffery Von Der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer of Virginia 8-4 after being down 4-3, winning five consecutive games to take the match and Teodor Giusca and Thomas Paulsell beating Ty Switzer (Virginia) and Gabriele Datei (Georgia State) 8-4.
Overall, Georgia went 2-1 in doubles matches versus the Cavaliers and 4-3 in singles matches with three going all three sets and four tiebreakers in 17 sets.
Quinn was able to knock off No. 21 Schulenburg 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
The final day on Sep. 18 saw Georgia finish strong against USC, going 4-2 in singles matches and 1-3 in doubles matches for a 5-5 overall record.
Quinn faced stiff competition in No. 1 Stefan Dostanic, but Quinn was able to win 12 of 17 games to win 6-2, 6-3.
The duo of Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston for the Bulldogs were able to go 3-0 this weekend in doubles play and Quinn garnered a 3-0 singles record to jumpstart his collegiate career immediately following a US Open appearance in late August.
Quinn was named the singles champion in his first event for the Bulldogs and Croyder and Johnston were named the doubles champions of the event.
“I just had a lot of fun. I mean, this is my last go-round, so I’m just leaving everything I have out there,” Croyder said.
The Bulldogs will return to action at the ITA All-America Championships on Oct. 1