On Oct. 2, the Bulldogs faced off against the Kentucky Wildcats in a series of four doubles contests and eight singles contests. These matches were the first of a three day tournament called the Gamecock Southeastern Conference Scramble in Columbia, South Carolina.
In the matches on the first day, the Bulldogs won all four of their doubles matches and six of the eight single matches. The doubles matches were won in dominant fashion as all duos secured strong opening leads that they maintained throughout the course of the matches. 2020 ITA All-Americans Trent Bryde and Tyler Zinc won their match with ease, improving to an 11-4 record since last season.
Head coach Manuel Diaz was pleased with the doubles performance but spotted potential areas of improvement after the first day’s action concluded.
“Overall, we can and must do better in singles,” Diaz said. “I was pleased with most results, but we fell short of our optimal level in a couple of matches where I thought we could have been more physical and assertive. Tomorrow, we have a chance to rectify that.”
On the second day of the tournament, Georgia faced stiff competition against the Tennessee Volunteers, taking home two out of four doubles wins and two out of eight singles wins. The Bryde-Zinc duo won their second match of the weekend along with Britton Johnston and Niklas von Hellens, who were responsible for the second Georgia doubles win of the second day. Trent Bryde and Philip Henning contributed further to the Bulldogs efforts by winning their respective singles matches.
On the third day of the fall opener, the Bulldogs competed against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The performance was similar to the action on the second day as the Bulldogs again won two of their four doubles matches while taking three of their eight singles matches.
Bryde and Zink continued to perform well, winning their third doubles match of the weekend and each taking home a singles victory. The third singles victory was earned by Blake Crowder. Bryde took home singles and doubles titles over the weekend.
“Trent continues to impress in singles,” Diaz said. “He showed great fight and composure.”
Georgia will receive a break from play allowing them to prepare for its next tournament on Oct. 23-25. The next tournament will also take place in Columbia, and will feature matches against South Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M.
