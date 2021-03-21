Georgia’s No. 17 men’s tennis team defeated the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights 4-2 on Sunday. The match took place at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens.
Junior Philip Henning clinched the victory at the No. 3 singles spot, two days after missing a match-winning opportunity against Wake Forest. Henning’s match was a three set victory, 2-6, 7-6, (7-4), 6-1. “It means a lot for me for my confidence because Friday was not the best or greatest feeling out there, but I came back today and showed my heart,” Henning said.
In doubles, Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink defeated the Knights’ Gabriel Decamps and Trey Hilderbrand 6-3. Henning and Erik Grevelius secured the doubles point by beating Mikhail Sokolovskiy and Kento Yamada 6-4. The match between Georgia’s Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe against the Knights’ Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Bogdan Pavel was unfinished.
UCF rallied back in singles play by tying up the match 1-1 in the first set when Yamada beat Croyder 6-2, 6-1. Zink reclaimed Georgia’s lead 2-1 by beating Alan Rubio 6-3, 6-2. Zink has shown strong play recently especially during the Bulldog’s match against Wake Forest.
DeCamps tied the match up 2-2 by beating Bryde, 6-1, 6-3. Rowe once again took the lead back for Georgia, defeating Hilderbrand 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, putting Georgia up 3-2. This set up Henning to claim the victory by taking down Grassi Mazzucchi 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Georgia will continue SEC play next weekend, hosting No. 22 Kentucky and Vanderbilt.