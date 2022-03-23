The Georgia Men’s Tennis team climbed up in the ITA national rankings from No. 22 to No. 8 in the latest rankings. The Bulldogs were slated to face off against No. 4 ranked Florida on Friday, March 11th, and then played against the No. 7 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, March 13. Georgia fell to Florida 4-0 but defeated South Carolina 4-3.