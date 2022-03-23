The No. 8 ranked Georgia Men’s Tennis team traveled up to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on Tennessee, and handed the Volunteers their fifth loss of the season defeating them, 4-2.
The 62nd ranked doubles duo of senior Blake Croyder and junior Erik Grevelius got the Bulldogs off to a great start as they took down Tennessee’s Martim Prata and Mark Wallner, 6-2. UGA clinched the doubles point on court two as Trent Bryde and Philip Henning defeated the 16th ranked doubles duo of Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd, 7-6 (7-4).
The Bulldogs carried their momentum into singles play as captain Tristan McCormick defeated Angel Diaz in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, extending Georgia’s lead to 2-0. McCormick, who has been brilliant as of late for the Bulldogs, is now 5-0 in SEC singles play.
On court five, Croyder added on to UGA’s lead as he defeated Prata 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
With the Bulldogs up 3-0, they needed one more win to clinch the match. This did not happen as easily as the Bulldogs would have liked.
Tennessee came roaring back on court two as the 55th ranked singles player Hudd took down Henning 3-6, 6-4, 3-6. The Volunteers added another point as Connor Gannon made an impressive comeback against freshman Miguel Perez Peña after he had lost the first set 6-1, but then won the next two sets 3-6, 3-6, making the score 3-2.
As we have seen in past matches, this Georgia team is not phased by adversity.
Senior Trent Bryde crushed the Volunteer’s hopes of making a comeback as he had an impressive 7-5 first set win, had a little bit of a scare in the second set losing 6-7 (5-7), but clutched up in the third set and won his match with a score of 6-2 against Mitsui, giving UGA the 4-2 victory.
The Bulldogs are now 13-4 overall, 5-1 in SEC play, will stay on the road, and travel to College Station, Texas to take on No. 22 Texas A&M on March 27th at 2 p.m.