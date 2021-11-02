The Georgia football team, which sits at 8-0 in the 2021 season, was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings. The top spot comes with no surprise as the Bulldogs have been atop the AP Poll for the last three weeks.
Behind the Bulldogs and rounding out the top four is No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon. The top four teams will compete in the CFP with semifinal games being played on Dec. 31. The national championship will be on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Georgia has already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship, winning its division. Currently, Alabama leads the SEC West with a 4-1 conference record with three SEC games remaining.
In 2017, Georgia was also the initial No. 1 team in the country during the reveal of the CFP Rankings. The season ended with an SEC Championship victory, playoff berth, Rose Bowl victory and National Championship loss to Alabama.
The Bulldogs will take on Missouri at home on Saturday in their first game ranked atop the CFP Poll.