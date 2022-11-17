After practice on Wednesday, Nov. 16, sophomore offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and senior running back Kenny McIntosh spoke with the media in the team’s last availability before this week’s game against Kentucky. Here are some key takeaways.
Georgia staying hungry despite clinching east
With Georgia defeating Mississippi State last week, the Bulldogs were able to officially punch their ticket to the SEC championship game and maybe even the College Football Playoffs.
With Kentucky being the only SEC opponent left on the schedule for Georgia, it might be easy to say that the Bulldogs aren’t really playing for much at this point in the season.
However, offensive lineman Sedric Van Pran made it clear on Wednesday that the Bulldogs are still hungry and playing for a lot at this point in the season.
“Our goal every week is to win,” Pran said. “That’s our goal to try to be as aggressive and you know uphold the standard of Georgia football.”
Running back Kenny McIntosh reiterated the same message, emphasizing that Georgia is only focused on what lies ahead of them this week.
“No matter where it’s at, no matter the circumstances you got to go out and do your thing,” said McIntosh.
Sedrick Van Pran, Kenny McIntosh talk progress of offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line, which saw Jamaree Sayler and Justin Shaffer leave for the NFL, has once again been nominated for the Joe Moore award. The award is presented yearly to the best offensive line unit in college.
While the Bulldogs have had their fair share of inconsistencies on the line this season, the unit has found its rhythm as of late and has shown that it can be one of college’s best lines.
“I feel like we started off really strong in the Oregon game but then kind of dropped off like maybe two or three weeks,” Van Pran said. “ But once we got towards SEC play we’ve been really really solid especially in pass protection.”
The Bulldogs’ emergence on the offensive line has also led Georgia to finally establish its run game after not being able to do so early on in the season.
“I feel like we’ve been running the ball a lot and I think at a high level,” McIntosh said. “Offensive line is real big part of that, I give them all the credit for opening the holes and being the ones who get to the second level.”
Another road challenge
Georgia’s final SEC game may not be easy, having to go on the road to Lexington to play the Wildcats.
While Kentucky was ranked earlier this season, the team is coming off one of its worst losses of the season, dropping a game to Vanderbilt at home. However, quarterback Will Levis is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the division, and the Bulldogs understand that nothing is given when it comes to winning on the road.
“You get everybody’s best shots, so for me, it’s being able to handle that and still come out on top,” Van Pran said. “The biggest thing for me is just the competitive factor.”
Crowd noise is always a factor on the road in the SEC and it is certainly something Georgia is accounting for while it gets ready for its second straight road game.
“No matter where it’s at, no matter the circumstances you have to go out there and do your thing,” McIntosh said. “It gives us another opportunity to go out there, showcase our talent and dominate the opponent.”