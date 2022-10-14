The Georgia offense has shown the ability to employ a grind-it-out rushing attack or a more finesse-based quick passing unit at times this season.
In Week 1 against Oregon, quarterback Stetson Bennett shredded the Ducks to the tune of 368 yards passing and two touchdowns, effectively putting the game out of reach by halftime.
At the time, it seemed the Bulldogs hoped to spread out more on offense and become a pass-first operation, contrary to the traditional run-first approach of past teams.
Last Saturday against Auburn, Georgia turned back into the rushing team fans are familiar with, rushing 39 times for a total of 292 yards and six touchdowns. This commitment to the run game was born out of Bennett’s worst first half of the season, as he completed just seven of 13 passes for 25 yards in the opening half.
Bennett spoke after the game about how the high expectations set after the Oregon game have impacted the team’s mentality.
“I’d say there was an expectation level after the Oregon game. But, in the offseason, I think there were a lot of questions,” Bennett said. “I think we’ve just got to play football. It’s just football. It’s x’s and o’s. Have fun with your brother, go jump on him. That dude just smoked that guy, that was cool! That’s why you got into the game in the first place.”
While the ability to be versatile and win in different ways is extremely valuable in sports, Georgia has not had a game to this point in which the passing game and the running game have fired on all cylinders simultaneously.
Putting the hard-nosed running of the Bulldogs against Auburn together with the passing attack that showed up against Oregon would present major headaches for opposing defenses, and allow Georgia to attack teams on multiple fronts.
The offensive personnel Georgia has is perfect for such an attack. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are both threats in the passing game and willing blockers, while running back Kenny McIntosh has shown the ability to run between the tackles and catch passes.
With that trio on the field, the Bulldogs can run the ball with real power and spread out into an empty set, allowing Bennett to utilize a strong group of pass catchers.
Georgia has not had to win in a shootout this season, but with high-powered offenses like Tennessee and Mississippi State remaining on the schedule, a slow start like the one the Bulldogs had against Auburn and Missouri could quickly put them in a major hole.
For the offense to lead the team to a second straight College Football Playoff berth and a chance to compete for another national title, it will need to find more consistency on the ground and through the air.