New Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a quarterback room filled with potential. Surprised and impressed were two words he used at an Aug. 25 press conference to describe the group led by Southern California transfer JT Daniels and Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman.
“From the first five days [of practice], I think JT is a better athlete than we would have thought, and Jamie is a much better thrower,” Monken said.
Monken is looking forward to getting his quarterbacks into game situations. Georgia will play its first scrimmage on Aug. 29, which will provide a clearer picture of how his players operate within the offense.
The former Cleveland Browns offensive play-caller said freshman Carson Beck and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis have also. received reps as part of the quarterback competition.
“You can see a lot of things that you like from Carson's end of it, from his throwing and athleticism, [and from] D’Wan — his athleticism and arm talent as he continues to develop," Monken said. "They have been rotating like the other guys in terms of giving them opportunity to compete for the job. Their future is really bright.”
Monken gave some insight on the way he evaluates the play of his quarterbacks. He said the top three traits to look for are arm accuracy, mental toughness and the ability to extend plays.
A player’s mental makeup is a trait Monken values highly when evaluating his signal callers, and he cited the quarterback position as the closest a team will get to having one player’s performance align with its wins and losses.
“Those guys have to be able to handle the ups and downs of the position,” Monken said. “The mental toughness part of it, the ability to sustain through the ups and downs of playing the position and the media scrutiny.”
While Monken said it’s becoming increasingly difficult for a “statue” to be successful behind center, he has no shortage of playmaking on the Bulldog roster.
Explosiveness will be Monken’s focus heading into the fall. He said he wants to get skill players into open space more effectively and make an explosive play at least once in every eight snaps.
“To me, [an explosive play] is a 12-yard run or a 16-yard throw,” Monken said. “You are always trying to be top 10 in the country in everything you do. That’s obviously going to change this year ... Statistically, it's going to be in terms of where we rank amongst the teams and not really in terms of numbers because the numbers are going to be a little bit different this year.”
As for the rest of the offense, Monken is excited to work with what he called a talented and relatively young receiver group. The first year coach said redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson has been a surprise so far, and fellow redshirt sophomore Tommy Bush is making a case for playing time as well.
Another redshirt sophomore, Zamir White has paced the running backs alongside junior James Cook. Monken said that until they put pads on and take serious reps in practice, he doesn't know will be at the forefront of his running game. Although the offensive line saw significant turnover this offseason, Monken said he likes the size and athleticism returning to the O-line this season.
"When you lose a number of players to the NFL draft off last year's team, you've got a number of players — we've got talented players — but they just haven't played probably as much football as you'd like," Monken said. "But that doesn't matter. No one cares. This is a get it done business, and the good news is we have talent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.