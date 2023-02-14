Todd Monken — Georgia’s offensive coordinator for both of the Bulldogs’ national championship seasons — has accepted a job offer from the Baltimore Ravens. He will serve the same role in Baltimore.
Mike Bobo was appointed to replace him, according to a press release from the UGA Athletic Association. Bobo served as a quality control analyst for Georgia in 2022, and was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014.
Monken arrived in Athens after the conclusion of the 2020 season. In his final year with the team, he oversaw an offense that scored 41.1 points per game, the fifth-highest total in college football. The Bulldogs averaged over 500 yards of offense per game, also charting in the top five.
“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.”
Monken helped multiple players realize their potential with Georgia. Tight end Brock Bowers caught 13 touchdowns in his freshman campaign, setting a new program record for receiving touchdowns in a single season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for over 4,000 yards during the 2022 season, racking up 37 total touchdowns as he and Monken combined to create one of the best offenses in the nation.
“I feel like before [Monken] got here, I didn't really understand football,” Bennett said. “It's weird, even in 2020, didn't really know what was going on.”
With Monken’s guidance, Bennett became Georgia’s first Heisman finalist since 1992. Bennett will now leave for the NFL, following his offensive coordinator to the professional level. It won’t be Monken’s first trip to the NFL, though. He spent three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before accepting the same role for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
No matter how his future in the NFL unfolds, Monken will forever be remembered by Bulldog faithful for his role in bringing back-to-back national championships to Athens.