As Georgia’s season opener versus Clemson quickly approaches, the Bulldogs’ offense starts to find its identity. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he knows that Clemson is full of talent but believes his offense can live up to the challenge.
“They have good players, and we have good players, so let's go. I am fired up to see where we are,” Monken said. “That is why you come to Georgia, to play games like this. That is why you come here, to play really good people. Let us figure out where we are and how far we have come offensively."
As fall practice progresses, The Red & Black looks at how the Georgia offense is preparing for Clemson and the rest of the 2021 season:
Catches by committee
Following the loss of star receiver George Pickens in spring practice, the Bulldogs receiving core needed to adapt. A flurry of receivers stepped up in Pickens’ absence as the first snap of the year approaches.
“Jermaine Burton… Kearis Jackson… Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint… those are the three guys that are coming back that have probably played the most football,” Monken said.
Outside of the experienced trio, Monken looks to a high profile transfer from LSU. Arik Gilbert stands at 6-foot-5, 248-pounds, but also has the speed necessary to compete on the outside. In high school, the five-star recruit ran a 4.73 second 40-yard dash, demonstrating that his mix of size and speed is something to look out for.
Gilbert exhibited potential in his freshman season at LSU, catching 35 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns as a tight end. At Georgia ,the tight end found a new role that could make him one of JT Daniels’ favorite targets this fall.
“He’s a special talent because he’s in the Brock Bowers mode, he’s athletic enough to play receiver, but big enough to do some things on the interior,” Monken said. “He’s a size matchup. He’s a run after catch guy. He loves to play the game. We’re excited that he’s a part of our program.”
With Gilbert playing both receiver and tight end, Georgia will have plenty of options through the air in the absence of Pickens. With so many options in the pass game, Monken said he does not focus on getting the ball to any certain player. The receiving core will have to work as a committee and share touches with one goal in mind.
“They do have to understand that my ultimate job is to score as many points as we can and not turn it over and win the game,” Monken said. “I would love for every guy to touch it a bunch. I want you to be selfish, but I cannot worry about that in our game planning. I have to do what I think is best for our team that gives us the best chance to win.”
Daniels takes the reigns
Quarterback JT Daniels will be throwing the ball for the Bulldogs this fall. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback flaunted a high level of competition in the second half of the 2020 season. Eason will look to improve on his numbers as 2021 rolls around.
“I think [Daniels] is more comfortable with our players. I think the second part is that he is just very comfortable with the offense and his ability to change things at the line of scrimmage and be able to do things as a player that is controlled which he likes to be involved in. He just has a greater command,” Monken said. “As we keep evolving offensively, he really appears to be in control of what we want done.”
Monken and Daniels also developed their relationship together. Monken said that their relationship is one of the most important parts of finding success.
“Well, I think with any relationship it takes time. I think as much as anything over time you get to know each other and how to get someone to be their best as a player or as a human being,” Monken said. “The more success we have, the more fun it is; the less success we have, it is not that much fun. The better he gets, the better I do it, the better the relationship is.”
After throwing for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns in only four games last season, Daniels will be a key to the Bulldogs’ success this fall.
Ruthless running
Similar to the receiving core, Georgia’s running back room has featured a plethora of faces this fall. With Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh all carrying the ball at practice, the Bulldogs will have plenty of help from the halfback position.
“First off, we have an excellent group of running backs. All five can play here,” Monken said. “They’ve been pretty selfless in terms of understanding that it benefits them to not have the wear and tear on them. Obviously, we have to become more explosive in the run game. I think we were consistent for the most part.”
Explosive run plays have always been a part of the Georgia offense, and Monken does not see that stopping this year.
“We have good enough running backs. We definitely have to be more explosive,” Monken said. “You can’t control the game if you can’t run it. We have to do a better job of getting the ball on the perimeter because there is more space out there that will help us.”