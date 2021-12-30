As meetings with the media have increased throughout the build up to the College Football Playoff, questions have surrounded the matchup between Georgia’s front seven and Michigan’s offensive line.
Despite the obvious influence that matchup will have on Friday night, another important matchup to watch will be between Michigan’s front seven and Georgia’s offensive line.
Both head coach Kirby Smart and his players have not been shy to talk about their excitement for the clash with the Wolverines. When asked about the pass rush of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker David Ojabo, Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer mirrored that excitement.
“It’s definitely very exciting. Two great, very talented players,” Salyer said. “Obviously I have heard both their names for about a month now so I’m excited to go spot the ball and play.”
While Georgia’s defense boasted a historic regular season this year, its offensive line played at a high level as well. The Bulldogs’ offensive front ranks fourth in the country in sacks allowed this season, only allowing the quarterback to be taken down 11 times. The number ranks just behind Michigan’s highly-rated offensive line which gave up just 10 sacks to rank second in the country.
However, lining up against Georgia’s talented front on Friday night will be a duo of Hutchinson and Ojabo that both rank within the top 15 in the country in sacks. Hutchinson sits at third in the nation with 14 sacks to his name, while his partner in crime, Ojabo, boasts 11 sacks on the year, ranking him 13th in the country.
“The first thing you have to do is match their intensity. Regardless of the talent they have, the strain, the desire, the ‘want to’ leaks through on the film,” Smart said. “You talk to people that have played them and one of the first things they talk about is ‘man, we didnt take into account how hard they play.’”
Just as the Bulldogs’ offensive line will have to protect quarterback Stetson Bennett in the pocket, the unit will also have to give space for the running backs.
In the Wolverines’ lone loss of the season to Michigan State, the Spartans ran for a combined 199 yards and five touchdowns, more than any team has done against Michigan this season. Georgia is ranked 33rd in the country, averaging 194.9 rushing yards per game.
While Michigan’s pass rush has been rated as one of the best in the country, with Hutchinson finishing as a Heisman finalist, and its offensive line winning the Joe Moore award for the best line in the country, neither of the units have intimidated Smart’s team in preparation. Georgia’s coach knows that these types of matchups are why his guys come to play at the highest level.
“Our offensive line embraces challenges like this. They want these opportunities. It is what you come to college to go play against, the best in the country,” Smart said. “You want to play against the best. You want to be measured against the best.”