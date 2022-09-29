After practice on Wednesday, Sept. 28., junior offensive lineman Warren McClendon and redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Tate Ratledge sat down with the media in the teams last media availability before this weekend's game against Missouri. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:
Keeping Bennett clean
Currently, the Bulldog offensive line has given up two sacks to quarterback Stetson Bennett–one against Samford and one against Kent State. Nothing is more essential to McClendon and those around him than Bennett's safety.
“We always take pride in keeping our quarterback clean throughout the game.” McClendon said. “When that [doesn’t] happen, we don’t like it but we just got to keep pushing through. We can’t really think about it too much.”
Under the direction of offensive line coach Stacy Searels, the Bulldogs offensive line will look to continue to safeguard their most important weapon on offense.
“Coach Searels preaches that sacks and tackles for loss, lose us games,” Ratledge said. “So, we believe in that. We try to keep Stetson [Bennett] untouched the whole game, which hasn’t worked out like we’d like it to, but that’s our goal going into every game.”
Improvements from injury
Ratledge participated in all four quarters of the game against Kent State last weekend, which has been an uncommon occurrence given that he’s still bouncing back from the season-ending injury he sustained in last year’s season opener.
According to the Rome, Georgia native, it wasn’t too bad playing for that long. However, improving his conditioning would unquestionably aid in his ability to remain energized throughout the game.
“I felt pretty good,” Rarledge said. “I feel like conditioning is something I can always improve on. I don’t think you’re ever in good enough shape, there are points during the game after a long drive where you’ll be tired later in the game from that drive, and it’s going to happen in games but it’s something I want to work on.”
Ratledge thinks that there is certainly room for growth on both a personal and a collective level.
“Personally, hat placement in the run game, footwork in all parts of my game, and hands,” Ratledge said. “As a unit our offensive line, still being physical every game we come into, and making sure we set that standard.”
Previewing Missouri’s defense
The Bulldogs will prepare to travel over 700 miles north to The Show-Me State to take on the Missouri Tigers, who are fresh off a 17-14 loss to Auburn.
McClendon spoke with respect toward Missouri's defense, which last weekend limited Auburn's standout running back Tank Bigsby to only 44 yards and one touchdown while recording 63 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss.
“They play physical,” McClendon said. “We watched their game… They play physical. They do a lot of movement. They bring a lot of pressure. They do a lot of blitzes. Just looking at film, they play hard and they play fast. I’m really looking forward to [this weekend].”
Most college football fans would say that a game is undoubtedly more enjoyable when the sun has set and the stadium lights come on.
After playing back-to-back midday games, the Bulldogs' first night game of the 2022 season feels somewhat relieving to McClendon.
“Night games… We love them,” McClendon said. “The atmosphere there is going to be good. I’m ready for it. After back-to-back [noon] games, finally getting a 7:30 will be nice.”