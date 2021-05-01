Former Georgia offensive lineman Trey Hill was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 190th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. He's the eighth former Bulldog to be selected in this year’s draft, tying a program record.
Hill enrolled at Georgia in January 2018 to participate in spring drills before his first season. He played in every game his freshman and sophomore years, starting in 26 games throughout his college career.
As a Bulldog, Hill played mostly center but also saw limited time at right guard his freshman year.
He played the first eight games of the 2020 season before missing the final two games following arthroscopic surgery on both knees. Hill played 95% of Georgia’s offensive snaps in the eight games he participated in.
Hill made a key recovery of a teammate’s fumble in the third quarter on a drive that eventually turned into a touchdown in Georgia’s 44-21 win against Tennessee in the 2020 season.
Hill measured 6 feet, 3 inches and 319 pounds at Georgia’s pro day on March 17. His fastest 40-yard dash time was 5.38 seconds.