Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14, following Georgia’s national championship celebration. He announced his decision via social media.
All glory to God❤️ Thank you UGA pic.twitter.com/skfASirjAM— Warren Ericson (@warericson54) January 14, 2023
Ericson saw an increased amount of playing time during the 2021 season, following an injury to Tate Ratledge, another of Georgia’s offensive lineman. Ericson started the final 14 games of that season, helping the football team secure its first national title since 1981.
In 2022, Ericson provided depth on the Bulldogs’ offensive line, playing a valuable reserve role on a unit that was affected by injuries at certain points in the season. Ericson was named one of the team captains for Georgia’s game against Samford.
“This year, I want to be the best leader I possibly can,” Ericson said in November. “Obviously, you know, not getting the same amount of reps as I was last year, but for me, I want to go in, I want to be a leader and I want to prepare today like I'm going through a play.”
Ericson — who just completed his senior year with Georgia — became the third Georgia offensive lineman to declare for the NFL draft, joining Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones.
Head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff will now be faced with the task of replacing the losses on the offensive line. Georgia’s 2023 signing class will likely play a role in that process, as Georgia brought in a number of prospects at positions on the offensive line.
While the Bulldogs brought in 2023 four-stars Bo Hughley and Monroe Freeling at the tackle position, four-star Kelton Smith and three-star Joshua Miller will look to replace the impact and depth in the interior that Ericson provided.
While the Bulldogs look to take stock of their talent on the offensive line, Ericson will begin preparing for the NFL draft process. Ericson has experience playing at a number of positions along the line, and that versatility should be appealing to teams at the professional level.