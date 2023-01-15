Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14, following Georgia’s national championship celebration. McClendon announced his intentions via social media.
Thank you Dawg Nation ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/GY402QVJtR— Warren McClendon Jr (@wcmcclendonjr) January 14, 2023
McClendon spent four years at the university, during which he started 37 games on the offensive line. McClendon played an integral role in the offense for both of Georgia’s championship seasons, and his consistency on the line was a major reason why.
He was named to the Coaches’ All-SEC team in his final year as a Bulldog. McClendon suffered an MCL injury in the SEC championship against LSU, forcing him to miss the Peach Bowl and snapping his streak of 37 consecutive starts.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman spent much of the season rotating in and out of the right tackle position, allowing Amarius Mims to get valuable playing time at the position. Mims is one of the candidates to fill the vacancy on Georgia’s offensive line, while McClendon pursues a career in the NFL.
McClendon isn’t the first offensive lineman to enter the draft. Broderick Jones, who started opposite of McClendon, made his announcement on Jan. 13. Interior offensive lineman Warren Ericson announced his intentions to enter the draft the same day as McClendon. Additionally, former three-star prospect Jacob Hood announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
While the Bulldogs are losing several players on the offensive line, they are gaining four in their 2023 recruiting class.
Four-star tackles Monroe Freeling and Bo Hughley have immense potential for Georgia. Additionally, the team brought in interior offensive linemen four-star Kelton Smith and three-star Joshua Miller, both of whom are likely to add depth to Georgia’s offensive line.
It’s unclear where McClendon will be selected in the draft. Unlike his teammate Jones, he’s not a highly-rated prospect. With inconsistencies in games against teams like Missouri, some NFL scouts may question his abilities. However, his ability to consistently start in 37 games may prove valuable to an NFL roster.