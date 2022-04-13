Georgia offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Clay Webb have entered the transfer portal and will leave the program.
Mims and Webb were both five-star recruits when they initially came to Athens. They join a growing number of departures via the transfer portal for the Bulldogs that includes wide receiver Jermaine Burton, quarterback JT Daniels and cornerback Jalen Kimber.
Mims, a 6-7, 330 pound offensive tackle, was the No. 8 prospect in the country and the No. 3 tackle prospect in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.
Mims played in eight games for the Bulldogs in 2021 but did not crack the starting lineup as a true freshman. That seemed unlikely to change in 2022 with redshirt sophomore Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon very likely to start at the tackle spots.
He will likely find a new home quickly and could emerge as a starter for his new team as soon as this season, but simply wasn't likely to play much for Georgia this year.
Clay Webb was the 26th overall recruit and the top center in the 2019 class according to 247Sports. He played in five total games for the Bulldogs over three seasons but didn't appear in any of the team's 15 contests in the 2021 season.
With redshirt sophomore Sedrick Van Pran entrenched as Georgia's starting center, Webb was extremely unlikely to see any playing time in 2022. Still just a junior, Webb has up to three years of eligibility left and will look to make an impact with a new team.
Georgia has now had 11 total players enter the portal and are yet to add any transfers into the program, though that is likely to change over the coming months.