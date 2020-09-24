Following Wednesday’s practice, Georgia offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Warren Ericson spoke virtually with the media leading up to the Bulldogs’ season opener on Saturday against Arkansas. Salyer and Ericson discussed a statement from former teammate Otis Reese detailing his experiences with racism while at Georgia, facing former offensive line coach Sam Pittman and personal expectations on the offensive line.
Responding to Otis Reese’s experiences with racism
On Tuesday night, former Georgia and current Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese released a statement on Twitter to share his experiences with racism while at Georgia and describe how he was “manipulated” by head coach Kirby Smart last season.
While Reese transferred to Ole Miss in January, his statement came just four days before SEC programs were set to begin their football seasons. Reese said it is because he had not yet heard from the NCAA or the SEC about his eligibility to play this season.
Reese said his encounters with racism occurred with police officers in Athens. He described them as “extremely aggressive” and said that they had accused him and his roommate for using drugs, searched the car “without any basis” and told them that they would be taken to jail.
Reese said his experience was a routine discussion with fellow Georgia players.
Salyer was asked about Reese’s tweet on Wednesday, responding by saying he hasn’t had those same experiences during his time in Athens.
“As for my experience, I haven’t experienced any racism, any prejudice or anything like that here,” Salyer said. “If [other players] experienced that here, then I really am sorry that they went through that because I understand what it’s like to be an African American man in this country. It’s tough.”
The UGA Athletic Association released a statement Wednesday morning saying that it “disputes any suggestion that it maintains an unsafe, unsupportive, or racially insensitive environment.”
Encountering Sam Pittman again
For Georgia, what awaits at Fayetteville, Arkansas, is more than the opportunity to showcase the identity and development of this year’s revamped offensive line.
It’s also a chance to rekindle many of their relationships with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who served as Georgia’s offensive line coach from 2016-2019.
“I got a lot of love for coach Pittman [and] I would tell him that right now if I could talk to him,” Salyer said. “He’s always been special to me. He’ll always have a special place in my heart because he put a lot into me while he was here, and I got better [because of it].”
Salyer isn’t the only one to have developed under Pittman's coaching. Five former offensive linemen were selected in the NFL draft during Pittman’s time at Georgia. Former Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson were selected in the first round of this year’s draft, and have both been vocal about Pittman's role in their success.
Despite not having experience as a head coach or coordinator at the collegiate level, Pittman’s success with player development and recruiting while at Georgia is a large part of the reason he was hired to be the Razorbacks’ head coach.
How the Pittman era at Arkansas plays out is to be determined, but support is there from former players on the opposing sideline this week.
“I know that around this building, every player, staff and faculty love coach Pittman,” Ericson said. “And I know [at Arkansas] it’s the same way just from knowing him for the past two years.”
New roles on the offensive line
There are only two players on Georgia’s offensive line with at least half a dozen starts last season — junior center Trey Hill and senior offensive guard Ben Cleveland. So although Georgia is heavily favored this weekend, mishaps are likely within the offensive line when they take the field Saturday.
Ericson, who made his first career start at right guard against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, said he’s practiced at all three positions along the interior part of the offensive line this offseason, possibly serving as a hint that Georgia is stressing versatility to prepare for player absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Week by week, I just want to be ready to go,” Ericson said. “COVID[-19] adds a little bit of an extra factor in along with injuries.”
For Salyer, this week will be his first start at left tackle, which is perhaps the position with the highest expectations on the team. The previous two starting left tackles for the Bulldogs, Thomas and Isaiah Wynn, were both first-round draft selections.
A five-star offensive guard in the 2018 recruiting class, Salyer expected to start for the Bulldogs at some point during his career, just not at the left tackle position.
“Coming out of high school, I was the No. 1 guard [in the country],” Salyer said. “So it's just hard to think like, 'Man, I could be a left tackle at Georgia.' It's hard. But the chips fell where they were and I'm really excited for the opportunity.”
