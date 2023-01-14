On Jan. 13, Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Jones made the announcement on his personal instagram.
The redshirt sophomore has been with the Bulldogs for the past three seasons. He became a full-time starter at left tackle this season. He started a few games at the position last year, including the 2022 national championship.
In the 2023 national championship, Jones had a phenomenal performance. Jones did not allow a sack or even allowed quarterback Stetson Bennett to face a pressure. Jones also kept Bennett upright, allowing zero sacks during the 2022 season.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 310-pounds, Jones may not have perfect tackle size, but his technique and flexibility to play either right or left tackle, allows Jones to be regarded as a top tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.
Most of UGA’s offensive line is currently planning to return, including Amarius Mims, who is one candidate to slot in at left tackle in Jones’ stead. The exception is an offensive tackle and former three-star freshman Jacob Hood, who entered the transfer portal.
Georgia added several high-level offensive linemen in the team’s 2023 recruiting class. At the tackle position specifically, four-stars Bo Hughley and Monroe Freeling have the potential to start at both tackle spots in the future.
Jones is regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the upcoming draft, and is expected to be a first-round pick.