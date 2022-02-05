The Georgia Equestrian team started off their spring season with a win in Virginia over Sweet Briar College, 7-3. The competition started with a victory in Fences winning four of the five points over the Vixens.
It was a matchup between two reigning national champions, as Sweet Briar took the Single discipline title in 2021 and Georgia took the Dual Discipline title.
Sophomores Jordan Toering and Sophia Pilla earned the Most Outstanding Player Honors. Pilla scored a 90 in Flat, a new high score for her career and Toering scored an 87 in Fences.
"I'm impressed with our rides today," head coach Meghan Boenig said. I'm really proud of them. Great rides by our MOPs, high scores that were well deserved and looking forward to putting this to use in our meet against Texas A&M next week."
Junior Rachel McMullen and fifth year Hayley Mairano both scored 82’s, putting Georgia on the board. After Isabelle Song fell 79-72 against the Vixens’ Emmy Longest, Emma Reichow claimed the third point for Georgia and Toering finished it out scoring the final point with an 87.
Going into the Flat competition, Georgia led Sweet Briar 4-1.
Toering opened up the Flat competition and earned Georgia an early point. The Bulldogs’ lead was cut to a two point margin after Mairano and Nora Andrews fell to their Sweet Briar opponents.
Pilla earned another point soon after for the Bulldog’s and Ceci Bresch scored an 88.5 to close out the meet and pull the Bulldog’s ahead.
Coming up, Georgia will host Texas A&M on Feb. 12th, beginning at 10 a.m.