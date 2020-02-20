When redshirt junior Tucker Bradley tore his lower labrum last February, a familiar face helped fill his season-long absence in right field.
Georgia junior Chaney Rogers has been Bradley’s teammate since second grade, and the two played for the Gordon Lee Trojans in Chickamauga, Georgia. In Bradley’s absence, Rogers saw his number of appearances increase from his freshman year. Half of Rogers’ 38 starts in 2019 were in right field.
“Seeing him get the chance was awesome,” Bradley said. “And that’s only going to help our team this year. I believe having guys step up … I think it made us deeper this year in the long run.”
Along with sophomore pitcher Cole Wilcox, another Chickamauga native who played at neighboring Heritage High School in Ringgold, Georgia, Bradley and Rogers form a core of Bulldogs that hail from the northwest corner of the state.
Bradley stole the show in Georgia’s opening series against Richmond Feb. 14-16, announcing his return with a team-leading .600 batting average, .714 on-base percentage and five RBIs in Georgia’s first three games. He also closed out Sunday’s sweep-clinching victory on the mound, recording four outs in four at-bats.
Meanwhile, Rogers capitalized on six at-bats with two hits, and Wilcox struck out eight in a five-inning start on Saturday.
Unlike the familiarity that eased the transition from rival to teammate with fellow Georgia High School Association Region 6-A competitors Darryn Pasqua (Christian Heritage) and Ryan Suppa (North Cobb Christian), Bradley and Rogers have a longer history with Wilcox.
“I grew up with Cole,” Bradley said. “We have baby pictures together. Our parents were best friends growing up, so I’ve been with him forever.”
Throughout middle and high school, Rogers played against the 6-foot-5 Wilcox in baseball, football and basketball. Now, with past records buried, the lifelong opponents moved forward with a shared foundation and a common goal.
For Bradley and Rogers, however, sharing the dugout wasn’t anything new.
The duo first competed together at age 7, “picking up” with Rogers’ 9-year-old brother’s team. From 2008-12, their travel squad, the Georgia Bandits, went 162-14, according to the United States Specialty Sports Association.
“As far as travel ball goes, I don’t know if there’s been a better team,” Gordon Lee High School head coach Mike Dunfee said. “Everywhere I go they talk about how awesome that team was.”
When Bradley entered Gordon Lee High School in fall 2012, eighth-grader Rogers looked to him for advice on the transition.
Once reunited on the Trojans in 2013, their competitive drive and ability to feed off one another proved to Dunfee that their careers had legs beyond Class A high school ball. In three high school seasons together, they peaked — to Dunfee’s chagrin — with a second-place finish in the 2014 GHSA State Championship.
“I guess I lost it for them,” Dunfee said. “I feel bad. I don’t wear my [championship] ring around much because those guys should have got one. They were a talented bunch.”
While both Rogers and Wilcox committed to Georgia in 2015, Bradley was originally set on attending Auburn. Dunfee cited an Auburn coaching change for Bradley’s switch, but the Georgia redshirt junior simply said “things fell apart.”
Around that time, Bradley once again found himself teamed up with Rogers in the summer baseball circuit. Accompanying his friend was attention from Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin, who saw Bradley and Rogers in action together and worked through Rogers to secure Bradley as a Bulldog.
“They were excited together about that,” Dunfee said. “Their families were excited because they got to play ball together more.”
Bradley didn’t see many scouts at high school games, something Dunfee attributed to both the small size of Gordon Lee and the growing importance of summer leagues and school camps, like the Scott Stricklin Baseball Camps hosted each summer at Foley Field.
As the high school season coincides with Georgia’s, much of Stricklin’s recruiting occurs over the summer, when offseason activities provide a hotbed for young, year-round athletes to get noticed by Division I coaches. The Stricklin Summer Camps’ website advertises its program as “one of [Georgia’s] greatest recruiting tools.”
“Travel summer ball has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 15 years,” Stricklin said. “So, if you’re a good high school player, you’re going to play summer baseball, and college coaches are going to see you.”
Dunfee said prior to Bradley and Rogers, some of his more promising athletes struggled to garner collegiate attention. After Georgia “took a chance” on the Gordon Lee alumni, Dunfee said his program and his players earned greater recognition. Current Trojan junior Jake Poindexter verbally committed to Georgia back in 2018.
Both Chickamaugans maintain relationships with their former coach, returning home over breaks and occasionally speaking with Dunfee’s new pupils about their experiences with the sport. Dunfee said he hopes they can infect up-and-coming northwest Georgia ballplayers with “the bug of ‘Hey, baseball is awesome.’”
