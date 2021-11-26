Georgia women’s basketball extends its undefeated season with an overtime win over Notre Dame on the first day of the Daytona Beach Invitational.
The Bulldogs trailed for the majority of the game, but stellar overtime performances by Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti gave Georgia the overall win.
Notre Dame started off hot, not allowing Georgia to take the lead for the first 18 minutes of play.
The Fighting Irish were on a 6-2 run with 8:36 remaining in the first quarter until both teams ramped up their defense as neither team scored for over two minutes.
Georgia’s Malury Bates made a jumper for the team’s last score in the first period with over three minutes remaining. Notre Dame went on a 7-0 run to end the first quarter in the lead, 20-13.
The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter as Sarah Ashlee Barker made a layup to go up 28-26. A back-and-forth run to end the second quarter left Georgia in the lead 31-30.
Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles led the first half, scoring 11 points and four rebounds, while Barker led the Bulldogs with seven points, three rebounds and one assist.
Beginning in the second half, the game remained much of the same back-and-forth action. Neither team took a lead of more than five in the third quarter.
Staiti made a few essential shots for Georgia, including a jumper with six second remaining in the third quarter to tie the game going into the final period of play.
The Fighting Irish maintained the lead for most of the fourth quarter, but the game went on a late defensive run. Neither team scored a single point in the last 3:59 of regular play.
Staiti made a block on Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey’s shot as the clock expired, and the game went into overtime tied at 61.
With just 58 seconds left in the overtime period, Morrison made a layup to tie the game back up at 67, and drew a foul to put her on the free throw line. Morrison made her extra shot, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of overtime play, 68-67.
Georgia never let up another lead by Notre Dame as Staiti made a jumper to extend its lead to 70-67, and made a free throw with 10 seconds remaining for the final score of 71-67.
Throughout the game, Staiti led the Bulldogs with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Morrison led with seven assists. Georgia shot 28-62 in field goals, and 3-12 in three-point shots.
The Fighting Irish’s Miles put up 24 points, and Anaya Peoples had 11 rebounds.
Georgia will continue play in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Saturday against Marquette at 2:15 p.m.