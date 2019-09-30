The day after Georgia’s 23-17 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 21, Azeez Ojulari couldn’t help himself. The redshirt freshman outside linebacker needed to rewatch the entire game. Highlights wouldn’t suffice.
“[The Notre Dame game] was a great experience, oh my God,” Ojulari said. “It was phenomenal.”
Ojulari is tied for second on the team with two tackles for loss and is a member of a front seven that has succeeded in limiting its opponents’ running backs.
Georgia ranks second in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 10 points per game and first in rushing defense, having given up only 57 rushing yards per game.
Some of that might have to do with the teams Georgia have played. Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State were essentially the Bulldogs’ preseason before the Notre Dame game.
The Fighting Irish came close to beating Georgia at Sanford Stadium, but their offensive attack was one-dimensional. Quarterback Ian Book threw for 275 yards, while Notre Dame’s running backs ran for just 46 yards. Notre Dame’s No. 1 running back Jafar Armstrong didn’t play because of a groin injury.
Georgia’s game against Tennessee on Oct. 5 represents the first of seven consecutive SEC games for the Bulldogs. Ojulari will have a chance to show off in front of his brother B.J., a senior at Marietta High School and a Tennessee commit, who will be in attendance.
Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart trusts Ojulari to play effectively on first, second and third down. Nolan Smith, Jermaine Johnson, Walter Grant and Robert Beal have also received significant playing time at outside linebacker.
“He plays more than those other guys because he knows what to do,” Smart said. “He practices really hard. He's very productive. And, you know, we need those other guys to step up and play to the same level he is.”
Ojulari can play standing up or in a three-point stance — a reason why Smart and defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning likes him so much.
“I like doing both,” Ojulari said. “When you’re standing up, you can see the whole field … When you have your hand down, [you’re] in the zone, you can look at the ball. I get off better when I have my hand down actually. It’s better for me in the pass rush.”
Ojulari is often flanked by inside linebackers Monty Rice and Tae Crowder. Rice leads the team with 22 tackles. Crowder has 17 tackles and is tied with Ojulari in tackles for loss.
“Tae is a beast,” Ojulari said. “He’s a leader on the defense. He does his job and tries to impact others on the defense.”
Ojulari, Crowder and the rest of the linebackers have performed well in the first four games. But they still want to improve its havoc rate. Ojulari said Lanning has them focused on creating turnovers and limiting explosive plays.
“I think we’re doing pretty good, but we’re not there yet,” Ojulari said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.