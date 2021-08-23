The Summer Olympics wrapped up less than two weeks ago, but there is still more action yet to come from Tokyo. The 2020 Paralympic games are set to begin with the opening ceremony taking place at the Japan National Stadium on Aug. 24.
Sprinter Jarryd Wallace and goalballer Amanda Dennis, two former Georgia athletes and world-class competitors, will represent the stars and stripes as they hope to find their place on the podium and cement their names in Paralympic history.
Wallace, an Athens native, was diagnosed with compartment syndrome and made the decision to amputate his right leg at only 20 years old. At 31 years old, the three-time world champion is making the return to his third straight Paralympics with one mission on his mind: taking home his first Paralympic medal.
After finishing sixth in the 400-meter at the 2012 Paralympics and fifth in the 100-meter in 2016, Wallace looks to add the elusive Paralympic medal to his already impressive trophy case. He will feature for the U.S. men in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints beginning Aug. 27.
Rio bronze medalist and 2016 Georgia graduate Amanda Dennis will also compete in her third straight Paralympics for Team USA goalball.
Dennis has a visual condition called aniridia, meaning she does not have an iris, which makes it difficult for her to see in bright and dark conditions. She was introduced to goalball when she was only seven at an Atlanta BlazeSports America camp, a nonprofit that brings sports to kids with a variety of disabilities.
Dennis hopes to bring home her second Paralympic medal when the U.S. women take on team Brazil in group D preliminary competition on Aug. 25.