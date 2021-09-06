With the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo coming to a close, two more Georgia athletes have ascended the podium for the stars and stripes.
In his third Paralympic Games, Athens native and Paralympic sprinter Jarryd Wallace earned his first medal. After finishing sixth in the men’s 100 meter final on Aug. 30, the former three-time world champion secured bronze in the men’s 200m final.
With a time of 22.09, Wallace posted a season best, trailing only Felix Streng of Germany and Sherman Isidro Guity Guity of Costa Rica set a Paralympic record in the event for the T64 sport class.
In more Paralympic action, veteran goalballer Amanda Dennis earned her second career Paralympic medal as the United States’ women’s goalball team clinched silver in a narrow 5-4 victory against Brazil in the semifinals.
Dennis dominated the field, leading Team USA in scoring with a grand total of 13 goals across seven matches. The U.S. women went on to fall 9-2 in the gold medal match against Turkey.
The victories pushed the Team USA medal count to 104 medals, the fourth highest of the games behind China, Great Britain and the Russian Paralympic Committee. Team USA finished with 37 gold medals, the third highest of the competition.