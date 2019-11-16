Chamberlain Smith, a photographer for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, has been released from the hospital after getting knocked unconscious during the Georgia-Auburn game on Saturday, according to a sports communications press release.
She was treated at the East Alabama Medical Center after leaving the game.
Bulldogs' running back Brian Herrien collided with her when he ran out of bounds after catching a short pass from Jake Fromm in Auburn territory in the second quarter. Smith was then carted off the field in front of a silenced stadium.
Smith's mother commented on the situation via Facebook.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart started his postgame press conference with a comment about Smith.
“I want to open up with thoughts and prayers going out to Chamberlain Smith, the young lady that works on staff, got hit over on the sideline, a really scary moment," Smart said. "I know Brian (Herrien) felt really sick about it. It’s a tough deal. But hopefully she’s going to be OK, and I think she is."
This is a developing story.
Note: Smith is a former staff photographer at The Red & Black.
