Georgia baseball defeated Alabama on Friday and Saturday to earn a series victory on the road. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Cannon and Crisp dominant in first two games
Junior Nolan Crisp pitched a career high five and two-thirds innings in Georgia’s win over Alabama on Friday night. Crisp gave up five hits, no earned runs and most importantly no walks.
“Nolan Crisp stepped up again and has done a really good job filling the void in our SEC rotation,” said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. “ We needed another good Friday night start from him and he delivered.”
Crisp ran into some trouble in the second and third innings with Alabama having two runners on with two outs in each inning. However, Crisp was able to get out of both innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Meanwhile, junior Jonathan Cannon returned to the mound for Georgia for the first time in two weeks on Saturday after dealing with a right arm injury.
Cannon pitched five innings in Georgia’s win over Alabama on Saturday afternoon. Cannon pitched a perfect game with no hits and walks allowed but was removed after hitting his pitch count.
“Jonathan had great command and set the tone for us,” said Scott Stricklin. “He wanted to go one more inning and had a perfect game going too, but he knew he was on a pitch count.”
Early offense lifts Georgia in both game 1 and 2
Georgia was able to set the tone early in game 1 by bringing eight batters to the plate and scoring four runs in the first inning
Sophomore Parks Harber got the scoring started for Georgia on a sacrifice fly that scored graduate student Ben Anderson.
Sophomore Cole Wagner then homered to left field which scored three runs and prompted Georgia to a 4-0.
Georgia was able to hold their lead for the rest of the game despite Alabama adding two runs in the later innings.
In game 2, Georgia was able to score three runs in the top of the third. Sophomore Fernando Gonzalez got the inning started with a double down the left field line.
Graduate student Ben Anderson followed Gonzalez with a bunt single down the third base line which also advanced Gonzalez to third.
Corey Collins drew a walk to load the bases for Parks Harber who delivered a bases clearing double to right field giving Georgia a 3-0 lead.
Bullpen bounces back in a big way
Despite recent struggles out of the pen, Georgia’s bullpen was able to limit Alabama’s offense and protect their lead in both game 1 and 2.
Sophomore Jaden Woods came on in the sixth inning of game 1 to replace Crisp and was able to limit Alabama’s offense to just two runs.
Woods gave up solo home runs in the seventh and eighth inning but was able to shut down Alabama’s offense and finished the night with three strikeouts in his two innings pitched.
Senior Jack Gowen replaced Woods and pitched one and one-third innings picking up the save and moving Georgia to 5-1 in SEC openers this season.
Then in game 2, Luke Wagner came on in the sixth inning to replace Cannon. Wagner pitched one and one-third innings with two hits and no earned runs.
Chandler Marsh replaced Wagner and pitched one and two-thirds innings with no hits and runs given up.
Finally, Jack Gowen came on to pitch the ninth inning and completed the shutout for Georgia. In total, the bullpen went four innings with only two hits given up and no earned runs.
“Luke Wagner and Chandler Marsh came in and maintained the shutout and got us to Jack Gowen,” said Scott Stricklin. “It was a good day to be a pitcher.”
Georgia will look to go for the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is expected at 2:02 p.m.