Georgia pitcher Cole Wilcox was named a second team All-American on Tuesday by “Collegiate Baseball,” a newspaper that has published yearly All-American lists since 1998 and college baseball rankings since 1959.
As a freshman last season, Wilcox tallied 64 strikeouts with 38 walks while holding opposing batters to a .216 batting average. He was fourth among Georgia pitchers in both total innings and punch outs, but he gave up a team-high 27 earned runs.
He showed improvement over the 18 games the Bulldogs played in 2020 before their season ended on March 11, moving from more of a middle reliever to a weekend starting role.
“Me mentally coming into this season compared to me mentally last year is a huge world of difference,” Wilcox said in a Feb. 20 interview with Baseball America. “Just growth and maturity, not only on the mound as a baseball player but as a person and a pitcher.”
Over 23 innings pitched, Wilcox ended with a 1.57 ERA, the lowest of any Georgia pitcher with at least 15 innings this year. He threw 32 strikeouts and gave up two walks in four 2020 starts.
Wilcox’s strongest showing this season was a seven-inning, 11-strikeout shutout of No. 17 Georgia Tech on Feb. 29.
The sophomore is projected as a low first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft by both Bleacher Report and mlb.com. Should the sophomore choose to go to the major leagues next year, he would likely receive a $2-3 million signing bonus.
