With two weeks left until the 2020 MLB draft, Georgia baseball’s star right-hander Emerson Hancock is taking things slow. He hasn’t decided yet if he’ll accept a probable multi-million dollar signing bonus to play in the big leagues next year.
“The great thing about the MLB draft is you can wait and see how things play out,” Hancock said in a May 26 press conference. “There’s a lot of uncertainty about where people might go, and how the draft might play out … whatever does happen, I’ll make the best of it, and I’ll make the best decision for me and my family.”
Bleacher Report ranked the junior from Cairo, Georgia, No. 4 in its list of professional baseball’s top 2020 prospects. It ranked fellow Georgia pitcher Cole Wilcox at No. 21. Vanderbilt’s J.J. Bleday — drafted fourth in 2019 — signed a check for $6.7 million.
While there’s always uncertainty for prospects during draft season, the stakes are higher this summer. Rather than the usual 40-round draft, the MLB decided to cut it down to five, an 87% decrease in draft picks.
As reported by the Associated Press, teams will fill their rosters by signing a much larger number of undrafted free agents at a bargain signing bonus price of $20,000 or less per player. In comparison, every 10th-round selection in the 2019 draft was allotted at least a $142,200 bonus.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to sit there and sign for $20,000,” former Georgia assistant coach Greg Appleton said. “I’d roll my chances and go play another year at Georgia and see what happens. That’s chump change to those big league guys.”
Hancock and Wilcox’s draft stock keeps them above water in terms of diminished payouts, but the shortened season and reworked draft format will factor more heavily into the decisions of Georgia’s less-touted draft prospects, such as senior Cam Shepherd and redshirt junior Riley King.
Shepherd and King were both drafted in 2019, but returned to Athens for another shot at the postseason following the Bulldogs’ elimination from their College World Series regional tournament last June.
King, who was selected in the 26th round in 2019, has likely lost some stature in the eyes of pro scouts after batting .203 in 16 starts this season. Although he posted a team-fifth 11 RBIs, he never had an opportunity to emerge from his offensive slump and reassert his MLB worthiness.
Unlisted on the mlb.com top-200 prospect list, both Bulldogs now fall outside of the 160 open spots in the 2020 draft. It remains to be seen whether they’ll accept a low-ball free agent signing or come back to Foley Field for 2021. The NCAA’s fifth-year of eligibility offered to spring-sports athletes allows the 23-year-old Shepherd to decide once more.
“I can’t speak for anything of what [my teammates are] going through,” Hancock said on Tuesday. “But I can speak to the people and the players that they are. Those guys are the ones who have really helped turn this program around … whatever happens for them, I know that they’ll continue working and continue to grind. They want to be big-leaguers one day too.”
Without the typical financial incentives to draw top college players to the MLB, Georgia baseball, as well as programs across the NCAA, could experience a roster overload next spring.
Appleton, now in his 23rd season as head baseball coach for Division II Columbus State, has encountered this issue. With five of his eight seniors returning, Appleton's roster, like the baseball rosters of some DI schools down to junior colleges, is filled beyond capacity.
The NCAA Division I Council voted on March 30 to waive the 35-man cap on college baseball squads. But some incoming freshmen promised a starting spot will have to wait another year to make their debuts.
“The guys that are really getting hurt are 2020 [high school] grads,” Appleton said. “They just keep getting kicked in the teeth. They got their seasoned shortened, they didn’t even have a graduation ceremony and now they’re going to show up to college and these guys that were supposed to be gone are still here.”
In Appleton’s mind, one of the few upsides to the fallout from a shortened draft is the talent to be rolled over into 2021. College teams may retain a wealth of major and minor league-ready athletes who were weary of seeing their potential six-figure bonus checks reduced to $20K.
“I think it’s going to be the best college baseball you’ve ever seen.” Appleton said.
Along with some seniors, the Diamond Dawgs’ unfinished postseason business will roll over into 2021 as well. Their deferred shot at redemption will be a focal point next season, but the competition will be stiff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.