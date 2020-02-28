Ryan Webb is the pitcher Scott Stricklin wanted to have on the mound at the end of Georgia’s Friday night game with Georgia Tech.
Up by two runs in the top of the ninth with bases loaded for Georgia Tech and one out, there was no place Webb would have rather been, either.
“I just love being in when the game’s on the line,” Webb said.
He kept his cool as Georgia Tech’s Stephen Reid hit a sacrifice fly to bring the game within one run. The junior reliever had already given up three hits and a walk in the ninth, and the Yellow Jackets’ Jackson Webb was up to bat with the tying run in scoring position and go-ahead run on base.
Ryan Webb said he had to reset and take control of his nerves, putting behind the “unlucky” plays that had transpired before the pivotal at-bat.
“It’s just one of those moments where baseball is going to do that,” Webb said. “I had to calm myself down and get ready to face the next batter.”
Jackson Webb struck out swinging on a 1-2 pitch for the last out, and Georgia’s Ryan Webb, known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, soaked in the winning moment. The Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech 6-5 in Game 1 of the rivalry’s first regular season three-game weekend series since 1959.
“Sometimes I kind of blackout almost [after] I do it,” Webb said. “Everything kind of goes out after the fact.”
Relieving Georgia ace Emerson Hancock with one out to go in the fifth, Webb pitched 3 1/3 innings with five hits, one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts. Friday night’s performance earned Webb his first save of the season.
“In that situation, I personally want him out there pitching,” Hancock said. “I know who he is. He loves that kind of situation. He embraced it and did an unbelievable job for us.”
Webb, a Roswell native from Atlanta-area Pope High School, takes extra pride in Friday’s save because it’s Clean, Old Fashioned Hate. He has friends playing baseball for Georgia Tech and kept his disappointing performance from last year’s game in the back of his mind. Webb allowed one run with three walks and hit a batter in 2/3 innings of work last April in Georgia’s 8-6 loss to Georgia Tech in SunTrust Park.
Throughout the offseason, Webb worked with pitching coach Sean Kenny on consistently pounding the strike zone with every pitch — and it’s paid off.
“Trying to get 0-1 and 0-2 instead of 2-1, 1-0 is a big difference,” Webb said.
Webb has established himself as this season’s go-to arm out of the bullpen. In Georgia’s first game against Richmond on Feb. 14, he earned the Bulldogs’ first win after pitching five innings with three hits, no earned runs and 11 strikeouts. Webb continued to pitch well on Feb. 22 against Santa Clara, allowing three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.
In 12 1/3 innings this season, Webb has pitched 22 strikeouts — five shy of the number he totaled throughout 24 innings in all of 2019.
“He competes more than anybody I’ve ever had,” Stricklin said. “That’s the guy that we want with the ball at the end of the game.”
