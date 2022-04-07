Junior starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon has been phenomenal for Georgia this season. The 6-6, 213 pound right hander is 6-1 on the season with a 1.71 ERA.
Cannon has given up just nine earned runs this season while also collecting 46 strikeouts to just three walks allowed. He has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week two times this season.
In spite of the team’s 22-6 record as of April 4, Georgia’s biggest problem so far this season is its pitching. Georgia currently ranks No. 10 out of 14 in the SEC in team ERA. Georgia currently has a team era of 4.65, which would be much higher if Cannon’s 1.71 ERA wasn’t factored in.
In terms of walks, Georgia has allowed the second most in the SEC with 128, ahead of only Mississippi State’s mark of 130. Georgia’s high number of walks as a pitching staff is a major concern especially considering the fact that Cannon only has three walks issued this season.
Georgia has allowed the fifth-most hits in the SEC with 227. Georgia has also given up the third-most earned in the SEC with 127 despite Cannon only giving up nine earned runs this season.
Statistically, Georgia’s pitching has been poor despite Cannon emerging as one of the best pitchers in the country.
“It’s been our Achilles’ heel outside of Jonathan Cannon,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “We need to see someone besides Jonathan Cannon step up on the mound.”
No series better illustrates the Bulldogs’ pitching struggles than the recent losses to Kentucky on March 26-27. Cannon pitched a gem in game one, going seven innings and allowing just two runs. Georgia won the game 4-2.
In game two of the series, Georgia held a 6-1 lead until their bullpen imploded. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Brown and freshman Chandler Marsh combined to give up seven earned runs along with five walks.
In game three of the series, Georgia’s pitching staff gave up 16 earned runs and eight walks which resulted in Georgia losing the game and series to Kentucky.
After Georgia’s disappointing series loss to Kentucky, Cannon knew something had to change. He and senior Jack Gowen called for a pitchers-only meeting to discuss the staff’s recent struggles.
“That was Saturday night in the hotel, and I think it was just a good time for all of us to do a little bit of self reflecting,” Cannon said. “We are in this together and as a staff we need to do better.”
Stricklin echoed the sentiments of his star pitcher, emphasizing how Cannon is doing whatever he can to help the staff as a whole. Stricklin even mentioned that Cannon met with him on Monday, March 28 in order to see what else he could do to help the staff.
“He’s not a real vocal guy but everyone respects him, he’s the hardest working guy and he checks every box,” said Stricklin. “He came back for a reason and that’s to be on a championship team.”
So how did Georgia get here?
Injuries have played a big factor. Georgia’s opening day rotation consisted of Cannon, sophomore Liam Sullivan and junior Dylan Ross. Sullivan and Ross have both missed significant time this season with injuries, leaving Cannon as the only opening day starter currently in the rotation. Unfortunately for Georgia, Ross is out for the season with an arm injury.
Walks have played a major factor in Georgia’s pitching struggles. Stricklin stressed the importance of not giving up free bases.
“If you are walking guys then solo home runs turn into three run home runs,”said Stricklin.“And that’s what beats you.”
However, there is hope on the horizon for Georgia’s pitching staff.
Stricklin mentioned that Sullivan is close to returning from injury and could even do so in their upcoming series versus South Carolina.
Sophomores Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods have been pitching well recently, with Stricklin saying it’s some of the best pitching he has seen from them this season.
In order for Georgia’s pitchers to bounce back from their rough slump, they must find some consistency in throwing strikes and avoiding walks as much as possible. Stricklin mentioned the rule of 68, which states that 68% of balls put in play are outs. However, Stricklin mentioned that Georgia isn’t able to use this rule if they continue to give batters free bases.
“Hitters will get themselves out,” said Stricklin. “But you can’t defend a walk or a hit-by-pitch or a wild pitch.”
As Georgia continues its stretch of SEC play, time will tell if its pitching staff is able to rebound from its poor start to the season.
If the Bulldogs hope to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the pitching staff around Cannon will need to improve and take pressure off the rest of the team.