With nine pitchers making their first college appearance in the past week, Georgia was set up for a more treacherous start to the season than last year. But growing pains aside, the Bulldogs’ 2021 pitching staff has put together a successful five-game opening stretch.
Part of Georgia’s 4-1 start is strong team chemistry, which infielder Josh McAllister said COVID-19 has encouraged.
“We don’t get to go be with our other friends, maybe high school friends,” McAllister said in a virtual press conference Thursday. “We’re always around each other. The freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors, sixth-year seniors — we all blend super well.”
One area of pitching improvement is keeping balls out of play. Hits and earned runs are down in 2021. Fueled by former pitcher Emerson Hancock’s six earned-run season debut, Georgia pitchers combined to allow 15 earned runs off 31 hits in their first five games of 2020. In 2021, the numbers are 11 and 20 through five games.
Like last season, opposing hitters are struggling to be explosive. After five games, Georgia pitchers allowed six extra-base hits in both 2020 and 2021 — three doubles and three home runs.
These stats seem to quiet some of the concerns circling Georgia’s pitching staff. Despite key offseason losses and multiple expected starters missing time, the Bulldogs haven’t been worse for wear: They’ve allowed just three more baserunners compared to this time last year.
But the most glaring problem facing Georgia pitchers is walks. Including hit batters, Georgia has given 32 free bases so far this season, or more than six per game. Last season, its pitchers issued 14 walks and hit four batters in their first five outings.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys on the mound, and they’re still trying to find themselves,” said head coach Scott Stricklin on Thursday. “And sometimes they do dance around the zone a little bit.”
The base on balls bug hasn’t bitten redshirt junior Darryn Pasqua, however. In six innings pitched, Pasqua has struck out nine and thrown zero walks. It’s not a matter of focusing on the strike zone, he said, but trying to throw the best pitch for each situation and letting the chips fall where they may.
As for the new pitchers — who’ve combined to give up 18 free bases so far — Pasqua thought their inaccuracy was simply a function of first-game jitters.
“We haven't really had to stress strikes to them because all fall and all spring, they’ve been strike-throwing machines, ready to compete,” Pasqua said Thursday. “I just chalk these first few games up to the excitement and nerves of their first outings. I’m sure that’ll straighten out as we go forward.”
While freshmen will continue to form the core of Georgia’s pitching staff for this weekend’s series against Gardner-Webb, older guys are starting to return.
Stricklin said senior pitcher Ryan Webb will make his season debut in Game 2 following his recovery from COVID-19. He’s thrown against live hitters twice in practice, and Stricklin said he hopes to get three innings out of the former closer, who’ll be limited to 40-50 pitches.
“He’s doing well, and it’s been tough keeping him off the mound. He’s wanted to go every single day,” Stricklin said.
Senior C.J. Smith, redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein and freshman Jaden Woods will fill the remaining starting spots this weekend.
Both Stricklin and Pasqua expect the return of pitchers such as sophomores Jonathan Cannon and Michael Polk and sixth-year senior Logan Moody to inject more calmness and consistency into the pitching staff. Until then, Georgia will have to toe the line between giving up bases and keeping opponents’ bats cold.
“It’s going to be really important … having that maturity and those constants that we have in the back of the bullpen and at the front of the starting rotation,” Pasqua said. “All the young guys, they’re ready to compete, they’re ready to go, but having those guys with experience will be really important once we get to high-level competition.”