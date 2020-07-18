While Georgia's 2020 football season still hangs in the balance, athletes weary of competing amid the untamed spread of COVID-19 will have the option to forgo their fall seasons and maintain their scholarships, according to a Friday statement by the SEC.
The conference's decision comes one week after the Big 10 offered the same choice to its student-athletes.
"SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement.
According to the announcement, SEC athletic directors first floated the idea, and SEC chancellors and presidents unanimously voted in its favor.
The conference has not implemented other measures, such as a conference-only fall schedule in line with the Big 10, except for its decision to delay the start of the soccer, volleyball and cross country seasons to Aug. 31.
Following the meeting of SEC athletic directors on July 13, the SEC adopted a wait-and-see approach, deferring its decision on football to later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.