Head coach Kirby Smart and defensive backs Ameer Speed and Dan Jackson met with the media on Tuesday evening over zoom as the Bulldogs continue to prepare to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers.
Tennessee is coming off an incredibly explosive and efficient game against Kentucky. The Volunteers put up 45 points in just over 13 minutes of possession time.
“There's nothing you can really do to prepare for that kind of pace of play, it's almost impossible to simulate in terms of your practice,” Smart said. “A lot of it is knowledge, understanding it, and we want our guys to be able to play fast and execute.”
First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s offensive style has the Volunteers ranked 130th in the FBS out of 130 teams in time of possession as they average only 24 minutes of possession time per game through nine games.
Smart said that Heupel has evolved his offense since his time in places like Missouri and UCF, and that most times his offensive style looks to confuse defensive backs creating busted coverages.
“Half of college football is playing condensed formations now where everybody's in a teacup and everybody is right next to the ball, and [Tennessee] likes to get two guys outside the numbers,” Smart said. “You want to make them earn what they get and there's a lot of plays that they've gotten off of people off busts and you're trying to avoid that.”
George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock, two receivers that have yet to see the field this season due to injury, have now begun to practice for the scout team, giving the first-team defense a more competitive look in practice.
While Smart mentioned both receivers are still working through their injuries and will likely not play on Saturday, their presence in practice is a welcome sign and is beneficial for a defense who needs to see explosive athletes.
“Seeing both Dom and George, I mean, on the field reminds me how incredible they are, you know, they're great players,” Jackson said. “For me and all the other DBs to go against, you know, that talent, we need it, and we're glad to have it for sure.”
Speed talked about how different this Tennessee offense is from any team they have played this season. He said the defense will have to focus on their individual jobs and not let the Volunteers control the pace of play.
“It's just gonna come down to execution, you know, being able to just play our plays and handle everything,” Speed said. “If they're going fast and we just stop it then I mean that hopefully we could slow them down and we can be able to put the game in our hands.”