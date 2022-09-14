The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday afternoon that Georgia’s game against Oklahoma next year will be postponed due to Oklahoma’s agreement to transition into the SEC in 2025.
Since the second non-conference game between the two teams would have taken place after Oklahoma joined the SEC, the universities would have been unable to perform their contractual obligations for the non-conference home-and-home setup.
Instead, Georgia will now face Ball State in Athens on Sept. 9, 2023. Ball State is a part of the Mid-American Conference and is currently 0-2 on the year.
Ball State will join UT Martin and UAB as the other non-Power 5 conference teams to play at Sanford Stadium next year.
For the Georgia-Oklahoma matchup, the SEC stated that the game will take place when that matchup becomes a part of the normal conference rotation after Oklahoma’s addition to the SEC.
For now, Georgia will return to action on Saturday at noon when the team plays its first SEC road game against South Carolina.