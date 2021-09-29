Georgia faces it’s second top-10 opponent of the season, the first coming against Clemson, when Arkansas comes to Athens this weekend. The Bulldogs could face another top-10 opponent against Florida if the Gators can hold onto the No. 10 spot and again in the SEC championship if the Bulldogs make it.
“That's where Georgia should be, right, it should be playing in marquee games, marquee matchups,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “There's a lot of good football teams we play against, and a lot of good opportunities.”
With a tough SEC schedule ahead, Georgia will need to focus in the build up to each game. Latavious Brini followed up Smart’s comments with a similar response about not getting caught up in who the opponent is, but just preparing hard.
“Like I said, week to week, we just come to work,” Brini said. “We come to prepare and get the game plan, go hard in practice, study hard and prepare to play every Saturday.”
A new defense
Arkansas has proven that its defense can hang with the best this season. The Razorbacks rank 12th in the country in total defense, allowing 265.2 yards per game.
Arkansas’ defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, mixes up his team’s pre-snap looks and schemes to confuse opposing offenses. The Razorbacks have played in both a 3-2-6 and 4-2-5 this season and do so to keep defenses on their toes.
“Barry and [the defense] come at you very differently, schematically,” Smart said. “They’re an extremely tough prep because of the way they play. It’s just different, I can’t explain it, you would have to watch the tape.”
Smart said his defense tries to take away strengths for the opposing offense. He wants his opponents to have to play without their best strength. For Arkansas, that means stopping the run.
“I got a lot of respect for the way they play. Our main thing is stopping the run,” Smart said. “These guys run the ball really well and [head coach Sam Pittman] is very involved in that.”
Preparing for KJ Jefferson
To beat Arkansas will likely mean having to contain quarterback K.J. Jefferson. Brini said that despite the quarterback's dual-threat ability, the Bulldogs are preparing just as they would any other week.
Georgia faced a similar mobile quarterback when they matched up against Clemson and D.J. Uiagalelei in Week 1. While Smart understood the similarities between the two, he also sees differences in how each offense uses their respective quarterbacks.
“D.J. was not trying to run the ball and they didn't really try to have a quarterback run him,” Smart said. “K.J. does do that and K.J. is a more physical downhill runner and he throws the ball really well too.”
Jefferson has shown that he can do both so far this season. The Razorback quarterback has tallied 844 yards and six touchdowns through the air this year. He has also added 230 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The versatility could cause problems for the highly rated Georgia front seven.
Smart said physicality and tackling are an emphasis for the Bulldogs at practice this week as they prepare to take on the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Arkansas quarterback.
“Physical contact, healthiness, execution, the same area of focus every week in football,” Smart said. “You got to out block out tackle out compete, it really hasn't been a unique circumstance because we have a normal protocol we go through.”