Georgia faced Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn at Elevate the Stage on Sunday afternoon in Huntsville, Alabama. The team earned a 196.200, trailing Alabama (198.000), Auburn (197.750) and Arkansas (196.800).
“We had some bright moments, especially Rachel Baumann’s floor routine. It was absolutely beautiful, and Abbey Ward on bars,” said Georgia head coach Courney Kupets Carter.
Though the team struggled during this event, Senior Abbey Ward earned 9.900 on uneven bars, a career-high. Senior Rachel Baumann had a stand out performance during the floor exercise, posting a 9.950.
The competition started off on vault for the GymDogs. Senior Megan Roberts and junior Soraya Hawthorne both earned 9.850, top scores of the team. Baumann followed behind earning 9.800 and Roberts with 9.775. Overall, Georgia received a 49.000.
The team took a hard transition from vault to bars, earning their lowest score of the meet, 48.700. Junior Haley de Jong scored 9.875, matching her season-high. Roberts scored 9.875, while sophomore Katie Finnegan took 9.825. Ward received the top score of the GymDogs, 9.900.
Things started to look better for the team as they transitioned to the balance beam. Sophomore Victoria Nguyen led the GymDogs with a 9.875. Both Baumann and senior Mikayla Magee took 9.850, while Hawthorne scored 9.825.
Georgia ended the meet on floor, a rotation they’ve come to love. The GymDogs earned their highest score of the evening, 49.325, during this event. Baumann received high praise for her routine, earning a 9.950. Hawthorne left the floor with 9.900 and senior Mikayla Magee with 9.875. Both Roberts and senior Alyssa Perez-Lugones posted a 9.800 tally.
“It was a great opportunity to compete on podium today,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “This prepares us as we head to the SEC Championship in a couple weeks and into post season.
Georgia will be back in Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. for their regular season finale. Before facing North Carolina, the GymDogs will celebrate their seniors at the start of the meet. SEC Network will broadcast this meet.