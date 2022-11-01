On Monday, Oct. 31, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Zion Logue and offensive lineman Warren McClendon addressed the media. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say.
Preparing for the Volunteers
Georgia is getting ready to welcome No. 2 Tennessee into Sanford Stadium this weekend. The Volunteer offense is averaging 49 points per game, the top mark in Division 1.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker has been a big part of their offensive success, with 25 total touchdowns and just one interception.
Smart said the biggest area of improvement he’s seen in Hooker’s second year with Tennessee is his ability to diagnose a defense.
“He's one step ahead of where he was,” Smart said. “To think of the reps and the games he's played since the games last year, he's just as elusive, he's got probably the same arm talent. Those two don't improve. It's his decision-making and his processing.”
The Bulldog defense will face its biggest challenge of the season against the Volunteers. The secondary will be tested in particular against Tenneessee’s fast-paced, quick-strike passing attack.
Smart said the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing how the defensive backs respond to that challenge.
“We're excited to see them go compete,” Smart said. “I think they've gotten better each and every week. Grown some depth in the secondary playing some other guys. I'm looking forward to the opportunity. I mean, they're going to -- one thing is for sure, they're going to get to cover. They're going to find out. Because there's no hiding anybody when you play these guys.”
Logue said the defense will try not to let the tempo of the Volunteer offense impact the game.
"It is a great challenge for us. The tempo, we are not going to let that affect us. We are going to play our game and stick to the things we have been taught all season and just play football."
Preparing for the atmosphere
Logue said he expects the environment on Saturday to rival Georgia’s most recent matchup with Notre Dame
“It’s going to be crazy,” Logue said. “Probably like 2019 when we played Notre Dame. Probably going to be a crazy week.”
Even acknowledging the importance of the game, Logue said Georgia still needs to keep it in perspective.
"We know it is going to be a big game, but we can't treat it like it is the last game of the season,” Logue said. “We have to treat it like it is another game. Prepare like any other week and not stress anything and not override anything. We are just going out there to play football."
Injury updates
Smart provided updates on injured Bulldogs, starting with outside linebacker Nolan Smith.
“His availability has not been determined,” Smart said. “It does not look good for availability this week. It's a pec muscle. It's one of those deals we're doing an MRI on. We're still getting some opinions on it. But he's probably doubtful for this week.”
Reports on Tuesday morning indicate Smith may be out for the rest of the season, and that will likely be confirmed or denied at Tuesday evening’s availability.
Smart also gave status reports on running back Kendall Milton, wide receiver AD Mitchell and offensive lineman Amarius Mims.
“Not sure because I have not seen them practice. Kendall's still got the quad strain that's bothering him. AD has the ankle and we took him on the trip and allowed him some more recovery time. So I'll find out some more with him today. And Mims has a slight MCL. We hope he's going to be able to go. But we haven't practiced, so it's going to be hard to say.”