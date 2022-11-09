On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. addressed the media. This is what they had to say about their upcoming matchup against Mississippi State.
Facing a pass-heavy attack
After taking on Hendon Hooker and the explosive Tennessee offense last Saturday, Georgia’s defense will be put to the test against one of the most pass-oriented offenses in college football.
Currently, Mississippi State ranks first in total pass attempts and passing touchdowns per game in the SEC. Of the 653 offensive plays the team has run this season, 70% have been pass plays, so Georgia’s secondary could be in for a busy day.
“It’s a great challenge that we have in front of us, and I think myself, the defense and the DB’s [defensive backs] as a whole are working very hard to prepare for that challenge,” Lassiter said.
Mississippi State also ranks last in total rush attempts and rushing yards per game within the conference. Despite not putting the ball on the ground very often, Mississippi State can be a very efficient running team because its offense uses nearly all of the 53.5 yards of the field. It can take advantage of defensive fronts because of their unique formations and use that to their advantage.
"It's not just the passing with them," Smart said. "You have to stop the run, and they're usually right, meaning if you don't have enough in the box they're running, and if you've got too many in the box they're throwing, and that's a favorable box for them."
Staying Focused on the task at hand
Even with Georgia moving into the No. 1 spot of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs are taking the season week-by-week.
Mondon Jr. talked about how he and the team have emphasized staying focused on their upcoming opponent and controlling what they can control.
"As far as being excited about it, not really because whoever is No. 1 in November, it doesn't really matter that much by the time the end of the year is over with," Mondon Jr. said. "We just have to not worry about a ranking and keep doing what we have been doing."
Smart also discussed how approaching every week the same way, no matter what a team is ranked, has been a reason for their success. Whether they are game planning for the previous best team in the nation in Tennessee or unranked Mississippi State, they will put the same time and energy into both.