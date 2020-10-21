Georgia’s 41-24 loss last Saturday against Alabama established many concerns. The defense allowed 21 points in three separate drives. The offense didn’t score the entire second half.
Losing a halftime lead to Alabama is a situation Georgia has been in multiple times before. But at least during head coach Kirby Smart’s time in Athens, not in a way where the game was realistically out of reach well before the closing seconds.
Fortunately for Georgia, it’s only Week 5 of the SEC’s regular season. With the Bulldogs in the middle of their bye week and six games remaining, the hope of an SEC championship isn’t lost.
“I feel like ... as a team, we've done some really good things,” junior punter Jake Camarda said during Wednesday’s virtual press conference. “I feel like I'm confident with myself and the rest of the guys that we have on our team. And I feel like moving forward, I think that we're going to be able to perform at a high standard.”
Camarda is one of few who continued to perform at a high level against Alabama. He leads the nation in punting, averaging 50.7 yards per punt, with game highs of 63, 63, 64 and 58 yards during Georgia’s four games of this season.
It’s a significant improvement since Camarda’s freshman season when he averaged 42.6 yards per punt, finishing in the lower half of the SEC. It was an up-and-down season — one with three games averaging fewer than 40 yards per punt — that caused a loss in confidence.
“I definitely would say there’s ... been times earlier in my career where I may have gotten a little frustrated here or there,” Camarda said. “[Saying], ‘I think that I can compete better than this, and I know I’m better than this.’”
While one half of Camarda’s job entails punting for distance, the other entails pinning opposing offenses inside their own 20-yard line. Camarda has already tallied 10 such punts this season, which ties his freshman season total, and is well above the four he had last season through the Bulldogs’ first four games.
Camarda said the difference for him has been greater attention toward taking care of his body. He’s put a premium on making sure he doesn’t overdo it during practice.
“Other than that, really just trusting the process,” Camarda said. “Trust in myself and the abilities that God gave me.”
