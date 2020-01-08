Jake Fromm has suited up for his final game as a Bulldog.
Georgia’s junior starting quarterback decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.
“I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Fromm said in the tweet.
Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020
Fromm’s future has been the subject of speculation throughout his third year at the helm in Athens. He started in a team-high 42 consecutive games, completed 78 career touchdown passes for second-best in school history and passed for 8,224 yards in his career, good for fourth in the Georgia record books.
He led Georgia to three straight SEC championship game appearances, winning the 2017 SEC title as well as the 2018 Rose Bowl and 2020 Sugar Bowl. His freshman campaign culminated in a 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Fromm’s junior season was arguably his least successful, completing 60.8% of his passes in 2019 as opposed to 62.2% in 2017 and 67.3% in 2018. Despite the lower completion percentage, Fromm attempted more passes and accumulated more yards in his final year, finishing the 2019 season going 234-of-385 for 2,860 yards, his highest single-season numbers.
Fromm will join Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason from Washington, who also decided to forgo their final seasons of eligibility. This year’s NFL draft class also includes LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
Smart move Jake. Can't blame him one bit.
